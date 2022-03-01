Australia prime minister tests positive for coronavirus

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result," said Morrison.

"This evening after developing a fever late today. The test was inconclusive so I took a PCR test tonight which returned a positive result late this evening."

His wife and daughters tested negative, however, they will go under isolation for seven days because they are close contacts.

Morrison said he will be in isolation at his home in Sydney but will continue his responsibilities as prime minister from home and will chair meetings virtually.