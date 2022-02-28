UN chief warns of 'disastrous implications' of Russia-Ukraine war

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned of potential "disastrous implications" of Russian military actions in Ukraine and urged the protection of civilians.

"We are facing a tragedy for Ukraine, but also a major regional crisis with potentially disastrous implications for us all," said the UN chief in his remarks at a rare emergency session of the UN General Assembly.

Guterres also called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine, saying: "It is raging across the country, from air, land, and sea. It must stop now."

He said although Russian strikes are reportedly largely targeting Ukrainian military facilities, there are "credible accounts" of residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and other non-military targets sustaining damage.

This escalating violence "which is resulting in civilian deaths, including children, is totally unacceptable. Enough is enough," said Guterres. "Soldiers need to move back to the barracks and leaders need to move to peace."

Turning to Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to put nuclear weapons on high alert, Guterres said: "This is a chilling development. The mere idea of a nuclear conflict is simply inconceivable. Nothing can justify the use of nuclear weapons."

"We face what could easily become Europe's worst humanitarian and refugee crisis in decades," he added.

The UN chief highlighted dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, saying: "It's never too late to engage in good faith negotiations and progress (on) all issues peacefully."

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began last Thursday, it has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

Since the war began last Thursday, more than 350 civilians have been killed and over 1,600 injured, according to Ukraine's Health Ministry.





