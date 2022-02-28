Ukrainian soldiers from Snake Island 'alive and well,' navy says

The Ukrainian soldiers from Snake Island, in the Black Sea, are being held in captivity by Russia, according to the Ukrainian navy.



"We are very happy to learn that our comrades-in-arms are alive and well," the navy said on Facebook. The Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered after running out of ammunition, it said. Russia destroyed the entire infrastructure of the island.



Kyiv assumed the 13 soldiers were dead after it lost connection with the island. However, the Russian military later shared pictures of the prisoners.



