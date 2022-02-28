Ukraine files a lawsuit against Russia at International Court of Justice over acts of genocide

NewsWorldUkraine files a lawsuit against Russia at International Court of Justice over acts of genocide
In the indictment, Ukraine accuses Russia of "planning acts of genocide in Ukraine" and "intentionally killing or seriously injuring people of Ukrainian nationality." The court is expected to order immediate measures to prevent the violation of the rights of Ukraine and its citizens.
General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague [Reuters]
Ukraine has filed a lawsuit against Russia at the International Court of Justice, the United Nations' highest court, invoking the convention against genocide.
Ukraine announced the move late Sunday, saying Russia had "falsely claimed" that genocide was being committed in the breakaway republics of Luhansk and Donetsk in order to justifying an invasion. Ukraine "emphatically" denies the allegations, the indictment states.
The court is now expected to declare in emergency proceedings that "Russia has no legal basis" for its military action in and against Ukraine. A date for a hearing has not yet been set.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier announced the lawsuit via Twitter.
Court proceedings before the InternationalCourt of Justice are usually lengthy. However, in the case of an urgent application, a hearing can be scheduled within a few weeks.
A case against Russia is already underway before the UN court. Ukraine had accused the country of occupying the Crimean Peninsula, as well as funding pro-Russian separatists in its eastern region of Donbass and supplying them with weapons.
The function of the International Court of Justice is to settle conflicts between states peacefully, and its judgements are binding.
However, the court has no means of forcing a losing state to implement its ruling, though it can appeal to the UN Security Council if its ruling is ignored.
Lithuania announced on Monday that it intends to request the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague open an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.
Under the Rome Statute, Lithuania can request an ICC investigation, the necessary documents for which have already been prepared and handed over.
In requesting the court's investigation into possible Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, Lithuanian Justice Minister Evelina Dobrovolska specifically named Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for their roles in the decision-making process over the war.