Ukraine files a lawsuit against Russia at International Court of Justice over acts of genocide

In the indictment, Ukraine accuses Russia of "planning acts of genocide in Ukraine" and "intentionally killing or seriously injuring people of Ukrainian nationality." The court is expected to order immediate measures to prevent the violation of the rights of Ukraine and its citizens.

DPA WORLD Published February 28,2022

General view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague [Reuters]