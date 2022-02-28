Turkish troops neutralize 5 more PKK terrorists in northern regions of Syria and Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK terrorists in northern regions of Syria and Iraq, across Turkey's border, authorities said Monday.

Four YPG/PKK terrorists were neutralized after they opened harassing fire on the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Meanwhile, a Turkish airstrike neutralized one PKK terrorist in Operation Pence-Kaplan zone in northern Iraq, the ministry added.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across Turkey's southern border, to plan terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The Pence operations are a series of offensives Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terrorist groups in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

Operations Pence-Kaplan and Pence-Kartal were initiated in June 2020 in Sinjar, Qandil, Haftanin, and Zap regions, while Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim were launched last April in Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.