Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension to Ukraine, Moldova

Turkey's national flag carrier on Monday extended its suspension of flights to and from Ukraine and Moldova amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

In accordance with a Notice to Airmen or Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), Turkish Airlines will not fly to Ukrainian and Moldovan destinations until March 15, sources told.

Starting from Feb. 24, Turkish Airlines halted flights with these two countries.

Turkish Airlines had been operating flights to six points in Ukraine -- Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Lviv, Odessa, Zaporizhia -- and the Moldovan capital of Chisinau.

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began last Thursday, it has been met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

Russia was further isolated after its planes were barred from flying in European and Canadian airspace, and several of its banks were kicked out of the SWIFT international banking system.