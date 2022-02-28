Turkey’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine arrives at Romanian border

Turkish aid trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine reached Romania on Monday.

Besides five truck-loads of humanitarian aid waiting at Romania's southern Giurgiu border gate with Bulgaria, a total of 26 buses that will evacuate Turkish nationals from Ukraine are expected to arrive in Ukraine.

Bus drivers Ergin Ermis and Murat Tamer said they had a difficult journey from Istanbul to Romania due to snowstorm.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has entered its fifth day, with the Ukrainian Interior Ministry saying 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed.

The intervention was met by an outcry from the international community, with the European Union, UK and US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.