Turkey reports over 64,200 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 64,275 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

According to the Health Ministry, 213 deaths and 76,832 recoveries were recorded over the past day, and some 410,435 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkiye has administered over 145.63 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.68 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.8 million have received two doses. Third booster shots have been given to more than 27.09 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed more than 5.95 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 435.7 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.