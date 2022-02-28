Russia sends mercenaries to kill political leaders in Ukraine - diplomat

Ukrainian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ihor Ostash, said Russia sent 400 mercenaries to the capital city of Kyiv to kill political leaders and high-level officials in the European country.

Speaking to reporters at the embassy in Beirut on the Russian intervention in Ukraine, Ostash said the mercenaries are affiliated with Russian security company Wagner.

"According to information from Britain, Wagner sent 400 soldiers to Kyiv to kill political leaders in Ukraine in return for a large amount of money. We are not afraid," he said.

Referring to the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia that started in the Gomel region of Belarus, Ostash said, "Our first condition is that Russia withdraws all its forces from Ukraine unconditionally. Everyone knows this very well."

Asked whether Russia will withdraw its forces from Ukraine following the negotiations Ostash replied, "I think it will."

Since last Thursday -- days after Russian recognition of two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine -- Russia's war on Ukraine has been met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, UK, and US implementing a range of crippling economic sanctions against Russia.