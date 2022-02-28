News World North Korea runs a test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite'

North Korea runs a test to develop 'reconnaissance satellite'

DPA WORLD Published February 28,2022 Subscribe

North Korea on Monday said that a launch a day earlier, which South Korea and Japan characterized as a ballistic missile launch, was actually part of the development of a "reconnaissance satellite," state new agency KCNA reported.



"The DPRK National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) and the Academy of Defence Science conducted an important test on Sunday under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite," KCNA reported on Monday.



The test helped the two bodies "confirm the characteristics and working accuracy of high definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices," according to the agency.



Reconnaissance satellites are primarily used for military purposes. North Korea did not provide any details about the projectile used to transport the cameras, while South Korea and Japan had identified it as a ballistic missile.



UN resolutions prohibit North Korea, a self-declared nuclear power, from testing ballistic missiles, some of which can carry a nuclear warhead.



Pyongyang has been ratcheting up tensions with a series of missile launches since the start of this year.



Sunday's was the eighth such launch since January. North Korea recently tested a medium-range ballistic missile.



The country had previously tested short-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and, according to its own statements, hypersonic missiles that can fly at more than five times the speed of sound.



North Korea is believed to also be working on missiles that would be able to reach the US mainland.



Pyongyang's series of tests come as South Korea is preparing for presidential elections on March 9.







