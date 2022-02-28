Negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow continue after break

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continued on Monday afternoon after a break, several Russian and Belarusian media reported.



The Belarusian state agency Belta reported that the delegations had not yet left the negotiating site in the Ukrainian-Belarusian border region.



Initially, there was confusion about a message from the Ukrainian parliament on the Telegram news channel. It said that the talks had already ended.



The delegations from the two countries had met at noon after a considerable delay. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey opened the negotiations, videos from Belarusian state media showed. Russia continued its attacks in Ukraine nonetheless.

