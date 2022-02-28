Japan imposes on sanctions on Belarus as Russian ally

Japan plans to impose sanctions on Belarus, as an ally of Russia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says, as Moscow continues its attacks on Ukraine.



Tokyo's sanctions are to target Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other government representatives, Kishida says.



Japan also plans to impose export controls on Belarus for its "clear involvement in aggression" against Ukraine, in steps that come in addition to Tokyo's sanctions on Russia.



Kishida also plans to provide Ukraine with $100 million in humanitarian aid, he said after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



