China tells UN 'nothing can be gained' from a new Cold War

China's UN ambassador told an emergency meeting of the world body's General Assembly Monday that "nothing can be gained" from a new Cold War between America and Russia.

"The Cold War has long ended. The Cold War mentality based on block confrontation should be abandoned," Zhang Jun said during the debate about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Nothing can be gained from starting off a new Cold War, but everyone will stand to lose," he added.