Ban on Russian aircraft in EU airspace enters into force

Russian aircraft are now banned from EU airspace after new sanctions came into force on Monday after their publication in the EU Official Journal.



The latest sanctions salvo extends to not only the planes of Russian airlines like Aeroflot but also the private jets of oligarchs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Sunday announcing the measures.



Individual EU member states had previously introduced bans on Russian aircraft. The EU-level decision now poses a massive blockade of the continent's skies towards Moscow.



