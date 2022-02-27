UN Security Council to meet again on Sunday over Ukraine

The UN Security Council is due to meet on Sunday for the fourth time in a week for an emergency session due to Russia's war on Ukraine.



The council is to vote on whether to refer a resolution opposed to Moscow's incursion, blocked by Russia on Friday, to the UN General Assembly. This would be a procedural vote, meaning 9 of the 15 members must agree. With no vetoes, it is considered certain.



The meeting is due to be held at 3 pm (2000 GMT), according to diplomats.



The text of the resolution, seen by dpa, condemns Russia's aggression "in the strongest terms" and reaffirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the independence and unity of Ukraine. It demands Russia's immediate withdrawal and a return to the Minsk Agreement.



The text - drafted under the auspices of the US - states that the Council should decide "that the Russian Federation shall immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."



