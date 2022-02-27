Ukraine will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks, Russia dropped preconditions: FM

Ukraine's foreign minister said Sunday that Kyiv would not buckle at talks with Russia over its invasion, accusing President Vladimir Putin of seeking to increase "pressure" during negotiations by ordering his nuclear forces on high alert.

"We will not surrender, we will not capitulate, we will not give up a single inch of our territory," Dmytro Kuleba said at a press conference broadcast online.

Russia dropped its preconditions for talks after suffering military setbacks, he added, saying that Ukraine would attend the talks to listen to what Russia had to say.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said Russia had agreed to talks at a venue on the Belarusian border, the first since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of its neighbour last week.

Kuleba insisted the measures should be as sweeping as possible and that the international community should go after Russia's major exports oil and gas.

"We need immediate steps to impose full financial isolation on Russia," he said.

"We also demand to impose a full oil and gas embargo on Russia."