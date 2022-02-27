Russia-Ukraine conflict 'unfortunate, unnecessary': Turkish communications director

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is "both unnecessary and unfortunate," Turkey's communications director said on Sunday, reiterating that Ankara has "done everything" at the diplomatic level to prevent the war.

Turkey "believes in the constructive and creative power of diplomacy and tries to exhaust all diplomatic options in every crisis," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter, adding that Ankara "will try to prevent this war's immediate and long-term consequences."

He said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has offered to mediate as Turkey has "strong relations with both countries," while also stressing the need for "a unified stance on the part of the allies."

"We have repeatedly called for a diplomatic solution, but the war is a reality right now. The international community's lack of unity over a number of regional and global issues has been a major problem just like it has over the Russia-Ukraine crisis," Altun emphasized.

"Our calls to reform the UN system have fallen on deaf ears and we have seen the dire consequences in this latest crisis. This war could have been prevented if our calls were heeded."

Pointing to "speculation and commentary" about Turkey's policy, Altun asserted that Ankara's "diplomatic actions and coordination with allies will always focus on how to achieve a quick and peaceful resolution of the conflict."

He added that the Ukraine conflict has brought the international community "face to face with two tragedies."

"The first is the humanitarian challenge and Turkey will do what's necessary. Just as we have been the leader on this front in other regional conflicts, we'll do the same in this one," he said.

"The second tragedy is the relentless attacks on truth. We are fully aware and working to confront disinformation and misinformation campaigns. In this war of information, we will stand with truth regardless of its source."