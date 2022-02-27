Russia closes airspace to 4 countries

Russia is closing its airspace to planes from four countries, its state aviation agency said early Sunday.

The Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said its airspace is closed for planes from Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Estonia in response to those nations banning Russian airplanes from their airspace.

The ban also covers transit flights.

Russia already closed its airspace to planes from the Czech Republic, UK, Bulgaria, Poland and Romania.

The UK, Bulgaria, Czechia, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia announced earlier they closed their airspaces to Russia.