PUTIN ORDERS RUSSIAS DETERRENT WEAPONS ON SPECIAL ALERT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country's deterrent weapons to be put on special alert.



Putin gave the order on Sunday in a video distributed by the Kremlin. He referred to "deterrent weapons," but did not explicitly name nuclear weapons.



"As you can see, not only do Western countries take unfriendly measures against our country in the economic dimension - I mean the illegal sanctions that everyone knows about very well - but also the top officials of leading NATO countries allow themselves to make aggressive statements with regards to our country," Putin said on state television.