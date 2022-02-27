Putin hails 'heroism' of Russian special forces in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated members of special forces on their professional holiday, saying they fought "heroically" in Ukraine, while the Kremlin stressed it was ready for talks with Kyiv.

"Special gratitude to those who these days are heroically fulfilling their military duty in the course of a special operation to provide assistance to the people's republics of Donbas," Putin said in a televised address.

Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that Russia was ready for talks with Ukraine, adding that a delegation from Moscow had arrived in the Belarusian city of Gomel.