Protests in Germany against pandemic restrictions draw smaller crowds

Opponents of the restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Germany held protests across the country on Saturday evening that were smaller than expected and largely peaceful, police said.



Some 6,000 took part in a march through the centre of Reutlingen in the state of Baden-Württemberg in the south-west. The organizers had predicted a turnout of 7,000.



Some 1,600 gathered in the university city of Freiburg in the state, by contrast with the 4,500 predicted, and a couple of hundred marched in the state capital of Stuttgart.



In neighbouring Bavaria, 4,200 attended a rally Augsburg, 2,700 in Aschaffenburg and 900 in Regensburg.



Further north, 2,500 gathered in Dusseldorf in North Rhine Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.



In Hamburg, four separate marches drew a total of 3,550, according to police figures. The organizers, the United Movement for Equal Human Rights (UMEHR), which is seen by the domestic intelligence services as subversive, had registered a gathering of 7,000.



The Hamburg intelligence service is monitoring the organization and warned ahead of the protests: "Anyone participating in these gatherings is marching with enemies of the constitution."



In Lower Saxony, 2,500 gathered in Gifhorn, and in Osnabrück just 680, by contrast with the 1,400 registered.



In Chemnitz in the eastern state of Saxony, 1,800 marched, according to police figures, Other centres recorded smaller gatherings protesting against the restrictions.



