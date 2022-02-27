Polish border sees 156,000 arrivals from Ukraine

Poland's border guards on Sunday said more than 156,000 people had crossed into the EU member from Ukraine in the days since Russia invaded the ex-Soviet country.

The latest figure represented an increase of tens of thousands on what was reported Saturday, showing just how quickly Ukrainian refugees are flowing into their western neighbour.

"Since the start of the hostilities in Ukraine on February 24, border guard officers processed a total of 187,800 people at all the crossings with Ukraine," Poland's border guards tweeted.

That number also included those who had left Poland for Ukraine, but the vast majority, or more than 156,000, were people fleeing Ukraine, they said.

"Yesterday alone, a record number of people were processed... including 77,300 into Poland" from Ukraine," they added.

Poland, which was already home to an estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians before Russia's invasion Thursday and which has expressed steadfast support for Ukraine, has so far seen the bulk of those fleeing Ukraine cross into its territory.

But thousands of others have fled to fellow Ukraine neighbours Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania.