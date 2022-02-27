Pakistani opposition launches march to oust PM Khan

A major Pakistani opposition party on Sunday launched a march aimed at toppling the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Thousands of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers gathered in the port city of Karachi and vowed to stand their ground till the government is ousted.



PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose party governs Sindh province, said Khan's government had ruined the country's economy, usurped resources of federating units, and made the life of citizens miserable.



"The time has come to send this illegitimate and incompetent government home," Zardari said.



Khan, whose five-year term will end in August 2023, came to power tainted by allegations that the country's powerful military supported him.



The opposition alleges that Khan was "selected" by the generals, who have ruled the country for almost half of its existence.



The governing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) denies the allegations.



"Khan will complete his term," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told reporters.



The PPP's march is expected to reach the capital in 10 days after travelling through 34 cities and towns of the country.



In addition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party opposition alliance, announced that a new round of anti-government rallies will start from March 23.



Khan's party has a razor-thin majority in parliament but managed to win a previous confidence vote.



