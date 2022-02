An oil depot in the Ukrainian city of Vasylkiv, near the capital, Kyiv, was reportedly hit by Russian missiles early Sunday.

Footage of fires at the depot was widely shared on social media as Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasinovich confirmed the incident.

Balasinovich said in a video message on social media that the fire started after the depot was targeted by the Russian military.

Vasylkiv is around 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Kyiv.