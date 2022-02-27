Japanese billionaire donates ¥1bn in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani has pledged to donate ¥1 billion ($8.6 million US) in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.



"My thoughts are with you and the people of Ukraine," the head of Japanese online trading giant Rakuten wrote in a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.



"I am deeply saddened by the news of the military attack against Ukraine," he wrote.



"I believe that the trampling of a peaceful and democratic Ukraine by unjustified force is a challenge to democracy."



Mikitani travelled to Kiev in 2019 and met Zelensky.



He said he was donating the money to the Ukrainian government, "for humanitarian activities to help people in Ukraine who are victims of violence."



Mikitani said he will continue to support Ukraine and its people.



The 56-year-old also owns the Japanese soccer club Vissel Kobe, for which he hired the German soccer world champion Lukas Podolski a few years ago.



