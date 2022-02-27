Iran rejects deadline, 'politically-motivated' claims in nuclear talks

Iran said on Sunday it will not accept any deadline set by the West to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and wants "politically-motivated" claims by U.N. watchdog IAEA about Tehran's nuclear work to be dropped, Iranian state TV reported.

"We have answered the agency's (IAEA) questions or politically-motivated claims ... that we think were baseless. These dossiers should be closed," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to state TV's website. "Iran accepts no deadlines."