Germany to close airspace to Russian flights, Lufthansa to halt flights to Russia

Germany will block Russian airlines from its airspace, the transport ministry told AFP on Saturday, as the West ramped up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing "recommends closing German airspace to Russian aircraft", said a ministry spokeswoman. "An order has been made to prepare for this," she added.

Separately, German airline Lufthansa said it was halting flights to Russia and will stop overflying the country for the next seven days.

"Lufthansa will no longer use Russian airspace in the next seven days due to the current and emerging regulatory situation. Flights to Russia will be suspended during this period," said the company in a statement.

"Flights that are currently in Russian airspace will leave it shortly," it added.

The airline said it was observing the situation very closely.

"The security of our passengers and crew is of the utmost priority to us at all times," it said.