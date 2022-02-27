Germany announces €100bn defence fund, closes airspace to Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a massive boost in defence spending on Sunday that he says will bring the nation's investments above the key 2% commitment of GDP, as the Ukraine conflict forces Berlin to rethink its foreign policy.



"We are experiencing a new era," Scholz told lawmakers at a special sitting of the Bundestag parliament in Berlin, referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine .



He said the German army would receive €100 billion euros ($113 billion) for investments and armament projects from the federal budget.



Germany will "from now on - year after year - invest more than 2% of gross domestic product in our defence," Scholz added, addressing a long-standing bone of contention between Berlin and Washington.



Scholz's speech came as Germany's Transport Ministry confirmed that the country would close its airspace to Russian flights from 1400 GMT, for the next three months. This follows similar announcements from a number of European nations.



