This photograph taken in Paris, on February 25, 2022, shows the Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag. (AFP)

France on Sunday announced it would follow other European countries in shutting its airspace to Russian aircraft to punish the country for invading Ukraine, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a tweet.

"France is shutting its airspace to all Russian aircraft and airlines from this evening on", said Djebbari.