EU to close airspace to Russia, curb media, target Belarus, provide arms for Ukraine

The European Union will shut down EU airspace to Russian aircraft, seek to ban Russian state-owned media in the bloc and target Russian ally Belarus with sanctions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

Von der Leyen also said that the EU would for the first time finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.

"This is a watershed moment for our Union," she said in a short delivered statement.

A European Commission source also specified saying that The European Commission aims to use 450 million euros ($507 million) of EU funds to finance arms deliveries to Ukraine.

An additional 50 million euros are meant to be spent on other equipment for Ukraine such as medical supplies, the source said.