Ukrainian army calls on citizens to resist Russians 'by all means'
"Cut down trees, build barricades, burn tyres! Use everything available!" Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement posted on Facebook on Saturday, as quoted by the country's UNIAN news agency.
The army also recommended that Ukrainians assemble petrol bombs.
"The occupiers must understand that they are not wanted here and that they will be resisted in every street," it said. "May they be afraid to even look at our cities. Together for victory! The occupiers will be destroyed."