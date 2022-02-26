News World Ukrainian army calls on citizens to resist Russians 'by all means'

"The occupiers must understand that they are not wanted here and that they will be resisted in every street," it said. "May they be afraid to even look at our cities. Together for victory! The occupiers will be destroyed," The Ukrainian army said in a statement while calling on the population to stop the advance of Russian troops

Published February 26,2022