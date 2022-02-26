Ukraine military repels Russian troops' attack on Kyiv base

 Contact Us
Ukraine's army said Saturday it had repelled a Russian attack on one of capital city Kyiv's main avenues. Russia "attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. The attack was repulsed," Ukraine's army said on its verified Facebook page, without specifying where exactly the incident took place.

Published February 26,2022
Russian troops attacked an army base located on a main avenue in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military said early on Saturday.

Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations.

Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had predicted Russian troops would mount an assault overnight.

"Military criminals of Russia attacked one of the military units in Kiev on Victory Avenue. The attack has been fought back," the armed forces of Ukraine said in an English-language posting on Facebook.

It gave no details and the report could not immediately be confirmed. Peremohy, or Victory, Avenue is located just to the west of the centre of Kyiv.