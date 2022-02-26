Turkey reports over 61,700 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 61,764 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

According to the Health Ministry, 221 deaths and 85,552 recoveries were recorded over the past day, and some 421,855 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 145.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.67 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.79 million have received two doses. Third booster shots have been given to more than 27.02 million people.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed over 5.94 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with some 433.3 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.