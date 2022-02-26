Polish PM Morawiecki slams Western and German 'egoism' amid war in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday slammed Western countries such as Germany for displaying "unyielding egoism" in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine, saying "crushing sanctions" were needed.

"There is no time today for the kind of unyielding egoism that we see in certain Western countries, including here in Germany unfortunately," Morawiecki said in Berlin ahead of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"That is why I came here... to shake the conscience of Germany. So that they finally decide on sanctions that are actually crushing," he told Polish reporters.