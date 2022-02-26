People in Russia and throughout Europe protest against war in Ukraine

Calls are growing inside Russia for President Vladimir Putin to stop the war against Ukraine, while people throughout Europe joined protests in a show of anger at Moscow's aggression.



"We, Russian doctors, nurses, and paramedics, are decidedly against the attacks conducted by Russian troops on Ukrainian territory," read a petition in Russia that was signed by more than 300 people.



Dozens of Russian humanitarian organizations published an open letter to Putin, asking him to stop the war: "War is a humanitarian catastrophe that leads to pain and suffering... We consider violent solutions to political conflicts inhumane and call upon you to cease fire and begin negotiations."



More than 2,000 people have been arrested since Thursday at demonstrations against the war. Russian authorities prefer to speak of a "military operation" and have been taking action against the use of the word "war" in the media.



Foreign television channels have been blocked for days in a large residential and office complex in the centre of Moscow, where many diplomats and foreign correspondents live and work alongside Russian officials.



The management of the building has blamed a failure of the satellite systems and has offered to activate Russian state channels instead.



Putin has justified his war on Ukraine by saying that he wanted to disarm the NATO-aspiring country and liberate it from its "neo-Nazi" government.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Putin of unprecedented aggression and declared resistance.



Zelensky also thanked the many prominent Russian artists, intellectuals and those working in the media who have openly spoken out against the war.



Even a member of the Russian Communist Party demanded an end to the war. He said that it had not been his intention to unleash a war with his vote in parliament to recognize the People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.



"I think that the war should be ended at once. When I voted for the recognition of DNR/LNR, I voted for peace and not for war," Mikhail Matveev said, using the Russian acronyms for the self-declared republics.



His intention had been "that Russia act as a shield, so that the Donbass is not bombed, not that Kiev be bombed." Donbass is the region of eastern Ukraine in which Donetsk and Luhnask are both located.



On social media, many Russians have voiced their dismay at the war in Ukraine.



Protests were held throughout Europe, drawing thousands who were eager to show their support for Ukraine.



In Bulgaria, about 200 people carrying Ukrainian flags gathered in front of the presidential office in the centre of the capital Sofia on Saturday to protest against Russia's invasion. Many of them were Ukrainians who live in Bulgaria.



Similar events were also held in the Black Sea cities of Varna and Burgas.



The Bulgarian representation of the human rights organization Amnesty International called for a rally in front of the Ukrainian embassy in Sofia.



In Germany, thousands of people also protested in Frankfurt, where many carried blue and yellow Ukrainian flags in a show of solidarity with the eastern European country.



At the rally organized by the Green Party under the motto "Solidarity with Ukraine - Peace in Eastern Europe," Consul General Vadym Kostiuk of Ukraine, who is based in Frankfurt, also spoke to the participants.



On placards, people demanded "Stop Putin - Stop War."



Rallies, demonstrations and vigils were also planned in many other places in Germany on Saturday.



Further north, more than 10,000 people joined several rallies held in Helsinki and other cities.



Pictures showed people in the centre of Helsinki waving Ukrainian flags or holding up banners with slogans such as: "Stop Putin - Stop war." Some of the demonstrators also marched in front of the Russian embassy.



Finland has a long border with Russia stretching over 1,300 kilometres. People are therefore watching the events in Ukraine with particular concern.



Only on Friday, a Russian government spokeswoman had issued a threat towards Finland. Should the country join NATO, this would have "serious military and political consequences," she said.



