OSCE starts evacuating staff from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova - diplomatic source

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has started evacuating staff of its special monitoring mission from Ukraine-controlled territory to Moldova, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday.

Some 160 OSCE vehicles have already crossed the border and were moving to Chisinau, the source said. Observers in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics are still on the ground.

OSCE has not confirmed the evacuation to Moldova, saying only it cannot disclose details as the process is ongoing.