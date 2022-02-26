 Contact Us
Latvia sends military and aid supplies to Ukraine

According to Defence Minister Artis Pabriks, 30 trucks with "helmets, dry food, medical devices and medicines" were on their way to Ukraine, as well as gauze bandages and disposable gloves.

Published February 26,2022
EU and NATO country Latvia is sending more military aid and humanitarian goods to Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia.

According to Defence Minister Artis Pabriks, 30 trucks with "helmets, dry food, medical devices and medicines" were on their way, as well as gauze bandages and disposable gloves.

"Also a large consignment of ammunition is to be delivered," he tweeted on Saturday.

Latvia, which borders Russia and its ally Belarus, had previously delivered Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.