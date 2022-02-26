Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Turkic leaders in separate phone calls

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to his counterparts from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan on Saturday.
Erdogan discussed bilateral and regional issues with Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev, according to Turkey's Directorate of Communications.
All three leaders congratulated Erdoğan on his birthday in their separate phone calls.
In his conversation with Aliyev, the Turkish president also "extended his condolences to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan" on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Khojaly massacre.