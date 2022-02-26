 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Turkic leaders in separate phone calls

Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Turkic leaders in separate phone calls

Holding telephone conversations with some Turkic leaders, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral and regional issues with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Ilham Aliyev, according to the information released by the Beştepe sources.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 26,2022
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN DISCUSSES REGIONAL ISSUES WITH TURKIC LEADERS IN SEPARATE PHONE CALLS

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to his counterparts from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Erdogan discussed bilateral and regional issues with Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev, according to Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

All three leaders congratulated Erdoğan on his birthday in their separate phone calls.

In his conversation with Aliyev, the Turkish president also "extended his condolences to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan" on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Khojaly massacre.