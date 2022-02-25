Zelensky asks Europeans with 'combat experience' to fight for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called on Europeans with "combat experience" to fight for Ukraine as invading Russian forces threatened Kyiv.

"If you have combat experience in Europe and do not want to look at the indecision of politicians, you can come to our country and join us in defending Europe, where it is very necessary now," Zelensky said in a statement put out by his press office.

WEST IN NO HURRY TO HELP UKRAINE AGAINST RUSSIAN INVASION

Zelensky said the West was in no hurry to help Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

"How are you going to defend yourself when you are so slowly helping us in Ukraine?" Zelensky said in a statement released by his office. "State institutions in Europe are not in a hurry with really strong decisions."



