Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says Russia is seeking to "dehumanize" Ukraine.



"According to intelligence, Russia plans a massive false flag operation to 'dehumanize' Ukrainians and accuse Ukraine of alleged inhuman actions," he said in a tweet.



"Don't trust fakes. Ukraine defends its land in a just and defensive war."



"Unlike Russia, we don't target kindergartens and civilians," he said, a statement that could not initially be independently verified.