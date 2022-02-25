UK says NATO forces must not play active role in Ukraine

British and NATO troops must not play an active role in the Ukraine conflict after Russia 's invasion, armed forces minister James Heappey said on Friday, saying the risks of miscalculation in such a scenario could become existential.

"We must all in this house be clear that British and NATO troops should not (and) must not play an active role in Ukraine," Heappey told parliament.

"We must all be clear what the risk of miscalculation would be, and how existential that could very quickly become if people miscalculate and things escalate unnecessarily."





