Spain withdraws its ambassador to Ukraine

The Spanish government has withdrawn the country's ambassador to Ukraine.



Ambassador Silvia Cortés will be taken to Poland in a convoy of vehicles together with around 100 other Spanish citizens, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told Spanish media on Friday.



Cortés will be the last staff member of the Spanish embassy to be withdrawn, Albares said. The convoy will be accompanied and protected by several officers from the special GEO unit belonging to the Spanish police, he said.



Meanwhile around 100 other Spanish citizens preferred to remain in Ukraine after the Russian attack because they had "deep roots" there, with either family or dual citizenship. They were advised to stay in a safe place and to remain in constant contact with the Spanish authorities.



