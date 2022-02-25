Poland, Czech Republic to close airspace to Russian planes

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has closed Polish airspace to Russian aircraft following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.



"I have ordered the preparation of a resolution by the Council of Ministers that will lead to the closure of airspace to Russian airlines," he tweeted.



A law is to enter effect at midnight, according to news channel TVN24, citing government spokesman Piotr Mueller.



The Czech Republic is planning to close its airspace to Russian aircraft too, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after a cabinet meeting on Friday. Further details have not yet been release.



