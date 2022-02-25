NewsWorldLatvia calls for Russia to be isolated like North Korea
Latvia calls for Russia to be isolated like North Korea
"The most important thing is to isolate this criminal regime from the world, similar to North Korea. Because such a regime threatens not only Ukraine, but Europe and the whole world," Latvian President Egils Levits said in a statement on Friday.
Latvian President Egils Levits said he wants even more far-reaching punitive measures against Russia as retribution for its invasion of Ukraine.
Levits said the sanctions agreed to so far by the European Union - which target Russia's energy, finance and transport sectors - were tough and would have a significant impact on the economy. But, in his view, Moscow should be hit with even more far-reaching sanctions.
"The most important thing is to isolate this criminal regime from the world, similar to North Korea. Because such a regime threatens not only Ukraine, but Europe and the whole world," Levits said.
The leaders of the 27 EU states agreed to a comprehensive package of sanctions against Russia at a crisis summit late on Thursday.
Latvia and the two other Baltic states, Estonia and Lithuania, have called for the immediate exclusion of Russia from the international payment system SWIFT. But some EU states have expressed reservations about taking that step.