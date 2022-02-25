FRESH EXPLOSIONS SHAKE UKRAINES CAPITAL

Ukraine's capital Kyiv was rocked again by several explosions in the evening hours on Friday, the second day of Russia's military intervention in the country.

A series of blasts were heard at 8.45 p.m. local time (1845GMT), followed later by more explosions.

Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klichko said in a statement on Telegram that five explosions took place around a thermal power plant.

After 4.20 a.m., Kiev shook with repeated explosions. There were also blasts at 6.17 a.m. and after 06.42 a.m.

It was announced that eight civilians were injured amid Russia's ongoing military operation and that some homes were damaged as a result of rockets.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that they had neutralized a Russian sabotage group in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

It was also reported that gunshots were heard near government buildings in Kyiv.

Russia's military intervention in Ukraine entered its second day on Friday, with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops were heading toward the capital Kyiv from several directions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the military intervention on Thursday, just days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighboring country, but wanted to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to install a puppet government and said Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.





