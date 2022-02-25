NewsWorldFM Kuleba: Ukrainian capital Kyiv hit by 'horrific' Russian strikes
FM Kuleba: Ukrainian capital Kyiv hit by 'horrific' Russian strikes
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed the "horrific rocket strikes" that shook capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday morning. "Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv," Kuleba said on Twitter. "Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany".
"Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.
Kuleba called again for tough sanctions against Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin, calling for countries to sever all ties to Moscow and "kick Russia out of everywhere."
"Stop Putin. Isolate Russia," he wrote.
News agency UNIAN had reported several explosions shook the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, with fires breaking out at a multi-story residential building on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river after it was hit.
Debris from a missile hit the area, the city administration said on Telegram. Three people were injured.
Ukrainian forces there managed to shoot down a Russian aircraft, an advisor to the Ukrainian interior minister wrote.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko published a video on Telegram showing fires on several levels of a building.
Firefighters were on the scene. One of the injured was in a critical condition, he wrote.
Ukraine's border protection service also reported deaths from rocket fire at one of its posts in Primorksy Posad on the coast between the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia, and the eastern Ukrainian separatist area.
The Ukrainian military believes the Russian army plans to create a corridor between the two regions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a long-feared assault in the early hours of Thursday, which Ukraine called a "full-scale invasion" using land, sea and air forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 137 Ukrainian soldiers were killed on the first day.
Zelensky had earlier declared martial law throughout the country for an initial period of 30 days and cut diplomatic ties with Russia, and signed a general military mobilization order.
The US has said it believes Russia's objective is to overthrow the Ukrainian government in Kyiv.
The United States, Britain and the European Union are among those who have responded with sanctions against Moscow.
Russia's central bank said it would guarantee banks hit by western sanctions all their operations in both roubles and foreign currency.