FM Kuleba: Ukrainian capital Kyiv hit by 'horrific' Russian strikes

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed the "horrific rocket strikes" that shook capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday morning. "Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv," Kuleba said on Twitter. "Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany".

DPA WORLD Published February 26,2022