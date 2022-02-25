4 killed, 32 injured as magnitude-6.1 earthquake rattles Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck Indonesia's West Sumatra province on Friday morning, killing at least four people and wounding 32 others, according to health authorities.

The local Public Health Center said in a statement that four people died, including a child.

According to the Indonesian Disaster Agency (BNPB), authorities are currently assessing the extent of damage to educational facilities and homes in the Pasaman Barat district.

The agency is still working with local authorities to determine the extent of the earthquake's impact.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported that an earthquake was felt on the west coast, particularly in Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor Baru.