Turkish foreign minister discusses Ukraine with EU official

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday held a phone talk with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss Russia's military intervention in Ukraine.

The two officials discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

The conversation came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced early Thursday a military intervention in Ukraine.

The intervention followed Moscow's recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine on Monday.

The recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk drew international condemnation and announcements of tougher sanctions on Moscow.

There were reports of explosions in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, and several military vehicles reportedly crossed the border from Belarus into Ukraine.

In recent months, Putin has amassed over 100,000 Russian troops around Ukraine, but repeatedly denied any intention of invading.