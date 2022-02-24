Switzerland will not impose sanctions on Russia

Switzerland will not join the European Union and many other countries in imposing sanctions on Russia.



The Swiss government said on Wednesday that it planned however to do all it could to make sure Switzerland "can not be used as a platform to bypass the sanctions imposed by the EU."



The move echoed the country's reaction to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.



Switzerland always insists on taking a neutral stance in conflicts between countries.



According to its Foreign Ministry, this includes not taking part in wars and treating all parties to a war equally in terms of exporting arms.



However, the Swiss government has condemned Russia's recognition of the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, saying this was a violation of international law.



