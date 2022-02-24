Spain urges Russia to 'immediately end hostilities' in Ukraine

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday strongly condemned the Russian military intervention in Ukraine and pledged to defend international law and European stability.

"We want to send a clear message of to the government of (Vladimir) Putin: immediately end the hostilities; take back your recognition of the independence of territories that form part of the sovereign nation of Ukraine; respect the promises made in the Minsk Agreement; comply with international law; and return to diplomatic talks," the Spanish leader said in a televised address.

He said Spain will act alongside the EU in supporting Ukraine through sanctions against Russia and send financial and medical assistance to Ukraine.

Later Thursday, he will attend an emergency meeting in Brussels to discuss the bloc's next moves.

He promised to "defend what we believe in," including international law and territorial sovereignty, but did not mention NATO once in his 10-minute speech.

The Spanish prime minister acknowledged that the crisis in Ukraine will affect Spanish society, particularly in the form of energy prices, which have already reached record levels this year.

He said the EU has been preparing for this situation and will take all measures necessary to "mitigate" the costs.

Sanchez noted that at least 320 Spanish citizens remain in Ukraine and "guaranteed" that Spain and the EU will help get them out.

He described what is happening in Ukraine as "serious yet simple."

"A nuclear power has violated international law and invaded its neighbor, all while threatening to retaliate against any country that steps in to help," he said.

Meanwhile, more than 100 protesters gathered around the Russian Embassy in Madrid, calling on Moscow to end its aggression.



